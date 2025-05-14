ESPN compares Texas Tech edge rusher to No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick
It's no secret that Texas Tech needed to make improvements to the defense during the offseason. In 2024, the Red Raiders finished the year with one of the worst defensive units in the entire country.
Of the 133 FBS teams, Texas Tech ranked No. 126 in the nation in total defense, giving up over 460 yards per game. Worse yet, the lack of an effective pass rush left Texas Tech with the No. 132 ranked pass defense in the nation. In fact, Texas Tech was one of just two FBS programs that gave up an average of 300 or more yards per game through the air (joining Tulsa). That inability to stop the pass was a big reason why Texas Tech ranked No. 121 in the nation in scoring defense, giving up a whopping 34.8 ppg.
Given how much they struggled in 2024, head coach Joey McGuire was clearly intent on not having a repeat performance in 2025. Of the 21 transfers who signed with Texas Tech this offseason, 10 of them were on the defensive side of the ball. In an effort to make the necessary improvements, McGuire secured top level talent to boost both the defensive line and the secondary.
One of those major defensive additions is former Stanford edge rusher, David Bailey. At 6-3, 250-pounds, Bailey was viewed as arguably the top transfer portal player available in this cycle, and the widespread belief is that he'll end up becoming a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Bailey was such a big get for the Red Raiders that ESPN recently listed him at No. 16 among the most impactful newcomers in college football this season.
Here's what they had to say about Bailey:
Why: Bailey is the jewel of one of the nation's most impressive transfer classes. The edge defender entered the portal after Stanford fired Troy Taylor in late March and had no shortage of suitors, ranking as the second-best prospect available this spring. The former four-star California native was a disruptive presence almost as soon as he stepped foot on campus in Stanford. He tallied 14.5 career sacks, including seven in 2024, as well as 22.5 career tackles for loss.
What to expect: One of the best front sevens in college football. The Red Raiders made a handful of notable additions, including bringing in another edge rusher in Romello Height (Georgia Tech), but Bailey is a cut above. He's not the biggest at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, but he's plenty fast and explosive. He is similar to Abdul Carter, the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL draft. Bailey is a strong, tightly wound burst of speed and power off the edge and can really do it as an every-down defender. He's a stout and disruptive early-down run defender, and his ability to come off the corner to close on quarterbacks is as good as anyone in college football.
It's certainly encouraging to see the comparison to Penn State's Abdul Carter, a guy who went No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Bailey can have that type of impact for the Red Raiders, the folks in Lubbock should see a significant improvement on the defensive side of the ball... the type of improvement that can lead to championships.
