Red Raider Review

ESPN: Patrick Mahomes' performance against Baker Mayfield may never be matched

The college showdown between Mayfield and Mahomes resulted in some of the most eye-popping offensive statistics ever recorded

Jerred Johnson

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The old saying "records are meant to be broken" is generally true; however, some records are more challenging to break than others. Some of the most iconic records in sports may never be broken. Cal Ripken, Jr's consecutive games played streak in MLB, Lebron's continued destruction of the NBA all-time scoring record, and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes may be on that list as well.

In 2026, former Texas Tech recruit Baker Mayfield and his Oklahoma Sooners faced off against current Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Red Raiders. The Red Raiders were coached by an offensive-minded young coach named Kliff Kingsbury. While being well-known as an offensive wizard, nobody could have predicted what was going to happen that day.

Mahome
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The two young gunslingers put on what can only be described as an otherworldly performance. While Mayfield and his Sooners outlasted the Red Raiders, winning 66-59. It was Mahomes who stole the show. After injuring his wrist and shoulder in the first half, he exploded for over 819 total yards during the game. He was 52 of 88 passing with 734 yards and five touchdowns. He added another 85 yards on the ground with two more rushing touchdowns. It was a Herculean effort that ended in a loss, but it resulted in statistics that may never be topped.

Mahome
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs

CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders

Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF

Texas Tech to join Purdue, Memphis, and Wake Forest in Baha Mar Championship

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football