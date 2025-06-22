ESPN: Patrick Mahomes' performance against Baker Mayfield may never be matched
The old saying "records are meant to be broken" is generally true; however, some records are more challenging to break than others. Some of the most iconic records in sports may never be broken. Cal Ripken, Jr's consecutive games played streak in MLB, Lebron's continued destruction of the NBA all-time scoring record, and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes may be on that list as well.
In 2026, former Texas Tech recruit Baker Mayfield and his Oklahoma Sooners faced off against current Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Red Raiders. The Red Raiders were coached by an offensive-minded young coach named Kliff Kingsbury. While being well-known as an offensive wizard, nobody could have predicted what was going to happen that day.
The two young gunslingers put on what can only be described as an otherworldly performance. While Mayfield and his Sooners outlasted the Red Raiders, winning 66-59. It was Mahomes who stole the show. After injuring his wrist and shoulder in the first half, he exploded for over 819 total yards during the game. He was 52 of 88 passing with 734 yards and five touchdowns. He added another 85 yards on the ground with two more rushing touchdowns. It was a Herculean effort that ended in a loss, but it resulted in statistics that may never be topped.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs
CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders
Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF
Texas Tech to join Purdue, Memphis, and Wake Forest in Baha Mar Championship