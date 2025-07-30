Red Raider Review

“Get to know these names” — Pro Football Focus praises Texas Tech’s “stacked” defensive line

Texas Tech’s stacked defensive line is turning heads and could be the driving force behind their Big 12 title push

Thomas Gorski

David Bailey (31) and Romello Height walk to the field before the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
David Bailey (31) and Romello Height walk to the field before the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football program aren’t messing around this season. With a Big 12 title in their sights, the Red Raiders are going all-in—both on the field and in the wallet.

The program reportedly spent nearly $28 million in NIL money on its roster for this season, the second most in the country behind only Texas. That investment is already paying off, especially with a rebuilt defensive line turning heads.

Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman sees the group as a game-changer.

“If Texas Tech is going to be a prime contender or even win this conference, which we think is possible, it’s because of this front four,” Wasserman said.“All four came through the transfer portal. David Bailey, Lee Hunter, Skyler Gil-Howard, and Romello Height. Get to know those names.”

Wasserman singled out Stanford transfer David Bailey in particular.

“Me personally, I think David Bailey off the edge could be a difference-making player in this conference.”

Bailey spent the last three seasons at Stanford and really broke out in 2024, finishing with 31 tackles, a career-best seven sacks, and five forced fumbles. Simply put, he was a problem off the edge.

On the other side is Romello Height, a transfer from Georgia Tech who brings plenty of speed. 

Inside, Lee Hunter (from UCF) will hold things down, with Skyler Gil-Howard adding more size and quickness to the mix. Altogether, it’s a group with a blend of power and athleticism that could give offensive lines all kinds of trouble.

The only question left is how quickly this group can come together. If the chemistry clicks early, Texas Tech could have one of the most disruptive defensive lines in all of college football.

This program didn’t spend $28 million to finish in the middle of the pack. With this defensive front, the Red Raiders aren’t just aiming for a title—they’re coming for it. 

They just might bulldoze their way there.

