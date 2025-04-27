Houston Texans extend camp invite to Texas Tech tight end
The Houston Texas have extended a camp invite to Texas Tech tight end Mason Tharp. The 6-9, 270 pound tight end appeared in 43 games during his four season in Lubbock, finishing his career with 614 yards and 9 touchdowns on 57 receptions.
Tharp's size makes him a great target in the passing game, but he's also a huge asset in the rushing attack as well. Tharp is considered one of the big reasons why former Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks was able to put together back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons for the first time in program history.
The Texas native will now have the opportunity to play pro football in his home state with the invite from the Texans.
Via TexasTech.com:
- Concluded his Red Raider by appearing in all 13 games with 11 starts as a senior
- only two missed starts came against Baylor and in the regular-season finale versus West Virginia
- catalyst in the run game who was credited with Texas Tech’s success in Tahj Brooks becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher
- large frame allowed for greater success in run blocking for Brooks, who became the first Red Raider in history to rush for 1,500 yards in consecutive seasons
- utilized in the passing game with 13 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns
- both touchdown catches came late during Big 12 play
- of his 13 catches, four came on third down conversions and led to either a Texas Tech field goal (1) or touchdown (3)
- rounded out his four-year career as a Red Raider with 57 catches for 614 yards and nine touchdowns
- made at least one catch in 10 or 13 games and seven times overall during Big 12 play
- credited with 514 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, which led the tight end room
- received a 71.8 grade as a run blocker by PFF that ranked second among regular offensive starters
- inserted for 40 or more snaps in eight different contests and played in at least 20 snaps in all but one contests (Colorado)
