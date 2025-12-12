Jacob Rodriguez Finishes 5th in Heisman Trophy Voting

Texas Tech football has enjoyed a season defined by dominant defense. That excellence helped push for one of college football’s biggest acknowledgements. Star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez finished fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy. That officially places him among the most celebrated players in the country and secures a spot in the program’s history books.

A Historic Finish by Jacob Rodriguez, Red Raiders Defense

Rodriguez’s fifth-place finish marks a milestone moment. He tied for the third-highest finish ever by a Texas Tech player. That places him shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the program’s most iconic names. Donny Anderson and Graham Harrell placed fourth in 1965 and 2008, respectively, and Michael Crabtree placed fifth in 2008 as well.

Other Red Raiders to crack the Heisman’s top 10 have included Byron Hanspard in 1996, Kliff Kingsbury in 2002, E.J. Holub in 1960, and B.J. Symons in 2003.

The fifth through 10th spots in the 2025 Heisman balloting were released tonight on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Presented by @nissanusa, which aired live on @espn.#Heisman | #MoreThanATrophy pic.twitter.com/aNpNiHE3XV — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 12, 2025

This accomplishment caps off a whirlwind week for Rodriguez as he collected national awards with historic consistency. In the run, the senior has already claimed the Butkus Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and the Lombardi Award.

To add even more to Texas Tech’s historic defensive campaign, Rodriguez and edge defender David Bailey earned the Pony Express Award together. It recognizes them as the nation’s top duo this season.

Rodriguez’s sweep of the Butkus, Nagurski, and Lombardi Awards places him in an elite club that only two players in college football history have ever entered: Luke Kuechly in 2011 and Manti Te’o in 2012.

He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year on both the coaches’ All-Big 12 team and the Associated Press All-Big 12 team. That also solidifies his status as the most decorated defender in Texas Tech history.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez gets up after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason for Rodriguez’s rise into the Heisman conversation becomes apparent the moment one looks at his season stat line. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior from Wichita Falls, Texas, piled up 117 tackles this year, including 11 tackles for loss.

His ability to attack the ball reached another level entirely, as he led the entire FBS with seven forced fumbles. His versatility showed up everywhere, with six pass breakups, four interceptions, and two fumble recoveries, rounding out a stat sheet rarely seen from any defensive player.

The four Heisman finalists are Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Though Rodriguez will not be in New York on Saturday, Dec. 13, for the Heisman ceremony, his placement was revealed on Thursday, Dec. 11, along with the other players who rounded out the top 10.

Behind the finalists, the Heisman committee announced the remaining order: Rodriguez in fifth, followed by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King.

Rodriguez remains a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, set to be announced on Friday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.