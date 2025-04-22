Could Kansas City Chiefs target another Texas Tech legend in NFL Draft?
The week of the 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and fans from all across the country are anxious to see who their favorite teams will target. When it comes to Kansas City, a Tweet on Monday from the official team account led some to believe that the Chiefs could be targeting another Red Raider legend in this year's draft.
Texas Tech fans flooded the replies advocating for the Chiefs to draft running back Tahj Brooks. The Texas native cemented his name in the record books and established himself as one of the greatest running backs in program history.
Books established himself as a Red Raider legend in 2024 by becoming the all-time leading rusher in program history. He finished his career in Lubbock with 4,557 rushing yards in 56 career games. Brooks became the only running back in program history with multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons (1,538 in 2023, 1,505 in 2024). He also set the program record with a whopping 23 career games of 100 yards or more, including 19 in his final two seasons.
With a loaded running back class in this year's draft, Brooks is projected to be taken somewhere between the third and fifth round. That sets the stage for one team to land what could be one of the biggest steals in the draft from Texas Tech, something the Kansas City Chiefs obviously have some experience with.
