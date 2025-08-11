Texas Tech leads country in The Athletic's top-100 transfer portal additions
In the modern format of college football, recruiting is a two-phased attack. It's not just about bringing in the top high school talent but securing the top transfer portal additions, which can include players who transform programs immediately with their experience and talent.
Over 2,000 FBS athletes have entered the transfer portal in each season since 2022, making the challenge of compiling a top 100 a tall task. However, Bruce Feldman, Sam Khan Jr,. and Manny Navarro of The Athletic consulted FBS coaches and staff members to organize the 100 athletes primed to make an impact after transferring in 2025.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team dominated the list, with 10 incoming transfers making the top 100. Leading the way for Tech was David Bailey, who was also in The Athletic's "Freaks List" article. After previously landing inside the top 50, Bailey slotted inside the top five in The Athletic's "Transfer Portal 100."
Bailey had the second-highest pass-rush win percentage (27.5%) and the highest pass-rushing grade (93.2) in the country in 2024 among players with as many pass-rushing snaps as him, even clearing Penn State's Abdul Carter. The former Stanford Cardinal has high expectations as the crown jewel of Tech's transfer class.
The Red Raiders had one more two-time nominee, with tackle Howard Sampson coming in at No. 18. Going from Chapel Hill, N.C., to Lubbock, Texas, the former North Carolina Tar Heel brings with him experience as a blindside blocker. He is entering his fourth season of college football and returning to Texas after starting his career with the UNT Mean Green.
"He’s just so big and hard to get around,” Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich said, according to The Athletic's article. “Dude doesn’t even fit through the door frame. … He’s the real deal."
One more Red Raider, Lee Hunter, landed inside the top 20, as the former UCF Knight looks to continue wreaking havoc on Big 12 defenses. Head coach Joey McGuire said Hunter "changes the building," and he was recognized on the Chuck Bednarik and Outland Trophy watch lists.
Rounding out the top 50, Texas Tech had a pair of pass-catchers in tight end Terrance Carter (No. 36) and wide receiver Reggie Virgil (No. 49).
Carter recorded 689 receiving yards with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in 2024 and was lauded by Leftwich for his body control at his size (6'2", 245 pounds). Virgil, meanwhile, was one of the nation's premier deep threats with the Miami RedHawks, averaging a MAC-high 19.9 yards per reception last season.
Carter and Virgil are expected to fill the holes left by NFL departures Jalin Conyers and Josh Kelly, respectively, on an offense that was among the best in the nation in passing yards per game and points per game.
The Red Raiders had four more players in the top 100 — one on offense (offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano, No. 90) and three on defense (edge rusher Romello Height, No. 53; cornerback Brice Pollock, No. 79; and safety Cole Wisniewski, No. 95).