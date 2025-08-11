Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, Jacob Rodriguez, and David Bailey land on the 2025 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
Today brings thrilling news for Texas Tech fans as three standout players from the Red Raiders have officially earned a spot on the prestigious 2025 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. This accolade, which is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player in college football, highlights the incredible talent and hard work of Lee Hunter, Jacob Rodriguez, and David Bailey.
First up is Lee Hunter, a senior defensive tackle who is a dominant force in the trenches. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 325 pounds, this transfer from UCF has a commanding presence on the defensive line. Last season, he recorded over 20 pressures and run stops, earning him a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team. His ability to stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him a crucial part of Tech's front seven. Additionally, Hunter is on the Outland Trophy watch list, which honors the best interior lineman in college football.
Next is Jacob Rodriguez, senior linebacker and the 2025 Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Wichita Falls native led the conference with 77 solo tackles last season, including 11 for loss, five sacks, and three forced fumbles. He is as versatile as any linebacker in college football, whether he is blitzing or dropping into coverage. He has big play ability, as evident by his strip-sack against Arizona last season, earning him a Bednarik National Player of the Week. He is the heart and soul of this Texas Tech defense.
Finally, David Bailey, an explosive senior edge rusher, enriches this defense with his remarkable pass-rushing abilities. Bailey joined Texas Tech as one of the nation's top prospects from the transfer portal following three seasons at Stanford. His exceptional speed off the edge perfectly complements Hunter's dominance in the interior, creating a formidable defensive front. Bailey's knack for disrupting opposing backfields will be crucial for the Red Raiders as they aim for a successful Big 12 title run this season.
These three Red Raiders embody the grit and heart of Texas Tech football. With Hunter, Rodriguez, and Bailey anchoring the defense, this Red Raider team is poised for a breakout season.