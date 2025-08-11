Red Raider Review

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, Jacob Rodriguez, and David Bailey land on the 2025 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

David Lewis

Lee Hunter wraps up Quinten Joyner for a tackle during the Texas Tech football team's spring game.
Lee Hunter wraps up Quinten Joyner for a tackle during the Texas Tech football team's spring game. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Today brings thrilling news for Texas Tech fans as three standout players from the Red Raiders have officially earned a spot on the prestigious 2025 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. This accolade, which is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player in college football, highlights the incredible talent and hard work of Lee Hunter, Jacob Rodriguez, and David Bailey.

First up is Lee Hunter, a senior defensive tackle who is a dominant force in the trenches. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 325 pounds, this transfer from UCF has a commanding presence on the defensive line. Last season, he recorded over 20 pressures and run stops, earning him a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team. His ability to stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him a crucial part of Tech's front seven. Additionally, Hunter is on the Outland Trophy watch list, which honors the best interior lineman in college football.

Next is Jacob Rodriguez, senior linebacker and the 2025 Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Wichita Falls native led the conference with 77 solo tackles last season, including 11 for loss, five sacks, and three forced fumbles. He is as versatile as any linebacker in college football, whether he is blitzing or dropping into coverage. He has big play ability, as evident by his strip-sack against Arizona last season, earning him a Bednarik National Player of the Week. He is the heart and soul of this Texas Tech defense.

Finally, David Bailey, an explosive senior edge rusher, enriches this defense with his remarkable pass-rushing abilities. Bailey joined Texas Tech as one of the nation's top prospects from the transfer portal following three seasons at Stanford. His exceptional speed off the edge perfectly complements Hunter's dominance in the interior, creating a formidable defensive front. Bailey's knack for disrupting opposing backfields will be crucial for the Red Raiders as they aim for a successful Big 12 title run this season.

These three Red Raiders embody the grit and heart of Texas Tech football. With Hunter, Rodriguez, and Bailey anchoring the defense, this Red Raider team is poised for a breakout season.

More Texas Tech News

CBS Sports puts Texas Tech in preseason Top 25—too high or just right?

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Lee Hunter land on PFF's Preseason All-Big 12 Defense

Texas Tech's rising star in the secondary

Skyler Gill-Howard's remarkable journey to Texas Tech's defensive line

Texas Tech QB returns healthy and stronger than ever

Texas Tech ranked among powerhouses Alabama, Georgia, and LSU after strong recruiting efforts in July

Texas Tech's newest running back, USC transfer Quinten Joyner, looks elite as camp begins

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Football