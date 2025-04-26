BREAKING: Miami Dolphins sign Texas Tech tight end as UDFA
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, teams are scrambling to sign additional targets as undrafted free agents. On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins did just that by signing Texas Tech tight end Jalin Conyers as a UDFA.
Conyers spent one season in Lubbock but made a big impact, appearing in all 13 games with three starts. He ranked fourth on the team with 30 receptions for 320 yards, and both of those marks led all tight ends on the roster. He also added five receiving touchdowns.
Prior to Texas Tech, Conyers spent three seasons at Arizona State and one season at Oklahoma.
