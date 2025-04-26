Red Raider Review

BREAKING: Miami Dolphins sign Texas Tech tight end as UDFA

The Miami Dolphins have signed a Texas Tech tight end as a UDFA.

Chris Breiler

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, teams are scrambling to sign additional targets as undrafted free agents. On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins did just that by signing Texas Tech tight end Jalin Conyers as a UDFA.

Conyers spent one season in Lubbock but made a big impact, appearing in all 13 games with three starts. He ranked fourth on the team with 30 receptions for 320 yards, and both of those marks led all tight ends on the roster. He also added five receiving touchdowns.

Prior to Texas Tech, Conyers spent three seasons at Arizona State and one season at Oklahoma.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year

College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings

Texas Tech cracks Top 5 in Andy Katz's early power rankings

Published |Modified
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football