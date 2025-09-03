Money Doesn't Stop Injuries - What Did We Learn From Texas Tech Football In Week One?
Week one has passed for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, including a dominant 67-7 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff. A performance so dominant by the offense that not even a weather delay could slow them down.
Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, though, their starting quarterback, Behren Morton, will exit the game with a hyper-extended knee, an injury that will see him miss at least two weeks—critical games against weaker opponents to shape up timing and connection before beginning Big 12 play.
Does that spell trouble and a potential quarterback controversy if Will Hammond impresses in Morton's absence?
Morton's Team Still
We all saw on Saturday as the Red Raiders took on Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Red Raiders looked great and played very well. Hammond, thrust into the game after injury, looked confident and finished with a good stat sheet, topped off by his 64-yard rushing touchdown.
Hammond showed that he could lead this offense, show some leadership, and show his awareness of the playbook. All this will help this offense more because it is made up of mostly transfers who need a leader, and Hammond can be that leader, whether it's his play-calling or his running and throwing ability. More importantly, Hammond is used to being placed in the game behind Morton, a spot that he has become familiar with and one that arose again in week one.
The Red Raiders, with the influx of talent on the offense already spurred by an injury from highly anticipated running back Quinten Joyner, will be cautious about Morton's injury. That said, airing on the side of caution too much could result in unwelcome quarterback controversy upon Orton's return, expected at the beginning of conference play.
This is still Morton's team; he knows the system, and the coaching staff knows him. If Hammond can be sharp, though, replacing him while he is playing well might be a tough ask and a tough buy from a fan base desperate for success on the gridiron.
Consistency is key in football, and a mid-season quarterback replacement could throw off everything that worked well in their non-conference slate. If the difference between the two is negligible, it could get interesting.