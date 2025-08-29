Red Raider Review

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff - Opponent Preview

The Red Raiders open the 2025 season at home against an FCS opponent

JD Andress

Receiver Reggie Virgil looks on during Texas Tech football practice, Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Womble Football Center.
Receiver Reggie Virgil looks on during Texas Tech football practice, Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Week one is finally here for the Red Raiders, and with that, their quest for the first Big 12 championship in program history, as expectations have never been higher for them.

Fueled by a $29 million roster, built with some of the best players from the transfer portal, Joey McGuire has compiled one of the most talented rosters not just in the Big 12, but in the country as well, and with three non-Power Four conference opponents to tune up with.

The first of the three is Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an FCS team that will travel to West Texas as one of the biggest underdogs in college football's opening weekend.

Who Are The Golden Lions?

Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech's Behren Morton runs the ball against Oklahoma State's Kody Walterscheid and Xavier Ross while Texas Tech's Sterling Porcher looks on during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. / Garett Fisbeck/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Golden Lions are an FCS team led by Alonzo Hampton. They finished 3-9 last season and 2-6 in the SWAC. Against their lone Power Four opponent last season, Arkansas, the Pine Bluffs lost 70-0 to nothing, something the Red Raiders fans hope to see replicated this coming weekend.

They will enter the season without their returning quarterback or top receiver, Javonnie Gibson, who departed through the transfer portal to the Oklahoma Sooners. At the same time, the Golden Lions will be returning running back BJ Curry, who rushed for 509 yards and four touchdowns last season. This will play right into the strength of McGuire's defense and revamped defensive line.

The Red Raiders out-talent the Golden Lions at every position handily, and you could argue that even their depth pieces are better than the starter their FCS opponent will bring onto the field in week one. However, if 2024 taught the Lubbock faithful anything, FCS week one opponents can be tricky, after needing a 52-51 win over Abilene Christian in overtime to begin the season.

While the season opener was a precursor to the defensive struggles that the Red Raiders would go through the rest of the season, I don't expect them to struggle nearly as much in week one this year. They are more talented, better coordinators, and the feeling within the locker room is that they are on a mission to prove what football in Lubbock can be.

The biggest thing to look for in the matchup is who establishes themselves as the number one option in the backfield. With Quinten Joyner's injury, they need someone who can step up and replace the production levels they were hoping to see from the talented transfer.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD Andress is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate sports. JD has provided in-depth coverage of the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns. He looks forward to being part of the coverage of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. His experience spans various sports, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, rifle, equestrian, and others, reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.