Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff - Opponent Preview
Week one is finally here for the Red Raiders, and with that, their quest for the first Big 12 championship in program history, as expectations have never been higher for them.
Fueled by a $29 million roster, built with some of the best players from the transfer portal, Joey McGuire has compiled one of the most talented rosters not just in the Big 12, but in the country as well, and with three non-Power Four conference opponents to tune up with.
The first of the three is Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an FCS team that will travel to West Texas as one of the biggest underdogs in college football's opening weekend.
Who Are The Golden Lions?
The Golden Lions are an FCS team led by Alonzo Hampton. They finished 3-9 last season and 2-6 in the SWAC. Against their lone Power Four opponent last season, Arkansas, the Pine Bluffs lost 70-0 to nothing, something the Red Raiders fans hope to see replicated this coming weekend.
They will enter the season without their returning quarterback or top receiver, Javonnie Gibson, who departed through the transfer portal to the Oklahoma Sooners. At the same time, the Golden Lions will be returning running back BJ Curry, who rushed for 509 yards and four touchdowns last season. This will play right into the strength of McGuire's defense and revamped defensive line.
The Red Raiders out-talent the Golden Lions at every position handily, and you could argue that even their depth pieces are better than the starter their FCS opponent will bring onto the field in week one. However, if 2024 taught the Lubbock faithful anything, FCS week one opponents can be tricky, after needing a 52-51 win over Abilene Christian in overtime to begin the season.
While the season opener was a precursor to the defensive struggles that the Red Raiders would go through the rest of the season, I don't expect them to struggle nearly as much in week one this year. They are more talented, better coordinators, and the feeling within the locker room is that they are on a mission to prove what football in Lubbock can be.
The biggest thing to look for in the matchup is who establishes themselves as the number one option in the backfield. With Quinten Joyner's injury, they need someone who can step up and replace the production levels they were hoping to see from the talented transfer.