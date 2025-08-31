Texas Tech leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47-0 at the half, QB Behren Morton exits with an injury
At halftime in Lubbock, Texas Tech is dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff, leading 47-0 with 392 offensive yards to UAPB's 47. The Red Raiders' explosive performance was overshadowed by an injury to quarterback Behren Morton, who left the game in the second quarter after a sack by UAPB linebacker Tayvon Hardwick. Hardwick was penalized for roughing the passer.
Morton, who completed 16 of 18 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns, managed one more play - a handoff to J'Koby Williams for a 5-yard touchdown - before heading to the locker room with medical staff. He walked off unassisted. Morton's injury history, which includes ankle and collarbone issues, raises some concerns, as he underwent surgery in December to repair his collarbone and AC joint. Despite his exit, Texas Tech maintained their lead, showcasing their offensive depth and strength in the first half.
Texas Tech showcased an impressive offensive performance, driven by a few key players. Wide receiver Reggie Virgil topped the receiving corps with four catches for 56 yards and scored a touchdown. Coy Eakin contributed with three receptions for 47 yards and another touchdown. On the ground, running back Cameron Dickey carried the ball 12 times for 90 yards and scored a touchdown as well.
