Red Raider Review

Texas Tech leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47-0 at the half, QB Behren Morton exits with an injury

David Lewis

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) hands the ball off to running back J'Koby Williams (20). Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) hands the ball off to running back J'Koby Williams (20). Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

At halftime in Lubbock, Texas Tech is dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff, leading 47-0 with 392 offensive yards to UAPB's 47. The Red Raiders' explosive performance was overshadowed by an injury to quarterback Behren Morton, who left the game in the second quarter after a sack by UAPB linebacker Tayvon Hardwick. Hardwick was penalized for roughing the passer.


Morton, who completed 16 of 18 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns, managed one more play - a handoff to J'Koby Williams for a 5-yard touchdown - before heading to the locker room with medical staff. He walked off unassisted. Morton's injury history, which includes ankle and collarbone issues, raises some concerns, as he underwent surgery in December to repair his collarbone and AC joint. Despite his exit, Texas Tech maintained their lead, showcasing their offensive depth and strength in the first half.



Texas Tech showcased an impressive offensive performance, driven by a few key players. Wide receiver Reggie Virgil topped the receiving corps with four catches for 56 yards and scored a touchdown. Coy Eakin contributed with three receptions for 47 yards and another touchdown. On the ground, running back Cameron Dickey carried the ball 12 times for 90 yards and scored a touchdown as well.

MORE: Former Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks secures spot on Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster

More Texas Tech News

College Football Report ranks Texas Tech offense at No. 12, behind Big 12 rivals Baylor and Arizona State

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton lands on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez named to 2025 Lombardi Award watch list

CBS Sports puts Texas Tech in preseason Top 25—too high or just right?

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Football