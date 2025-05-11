Red Raider Review

Patrick Mahomes announces new Adidas partnership during Hall of Fame speech

Former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, and used the opportunity to give back to his community.

Texas Tech legend Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Mahomes helped lead Whitehouse High School to its first-ever district title and put up some incredible numbers along the way.

Senior Season

  • threw for 4,619 yards (287-of-495) and 50 touchdowns
  • rushed 157 times for 948 yards and 15 touchdowns
  • in the game that clinched Whitehouse’s first district title defeating John Tyler HS, he passed for 371 yards and tallied 456 overall yards and seven touchdowns
  • in a 65-60 loss in the playoffs, he passed for 605 yards
  • MaxPreps 2013-14 National Male Athlete of the Year
  • named 2013 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors High School Football Player of the Year
  • Associated Press Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year
  • Associated Press Class 4A First Team All-State
  • District 16-4A MVP
  • All-East Texas Most Valuable Player
  • Member of the Rivals Texas Top 100
  • Blue-Grey All-American

During the Hall of Fame ceremony, Mahomes used the opportunity to announce a partnership with Adidas to create custom jerseys for 15 high school football teams across the country.

Even with all of the success he's achieved in the NFL, it's clear that Mahomes still has a soft spot for his Texas roots.

"When you go around the league, all I brag about is Texas high school football and how much it means," Mahomes said. "People talk about the players that come out of different states but they don't know how much it means to be in Texas high school football and I think it's a special place to be at."

