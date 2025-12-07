Playoff-Bound Texas Tech Headed to Orange Bowl, Secures 1st-Round Bye

The best season in program history is not over yet for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. After winning the Big 12 Championship Game, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee ranked the scarlet and black fourth in the final rankings, setting them up for a trip to Florida for the Orange Bowl.

As the fourth seed, the Red Raiders will face the winner of James Madison-Oregon on Thursday, Jan. 1, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., at noon ET (11 a.m. CT). The 12th-seeded Dukes and fifth-seeded Ducks face off a week and a half before at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Despite winning its conference championship, Tech stayed steady in the CFP ranking, remaining at No. 4. It ranks below the Big 12 champion Indiana Hoosiers, the SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs, and the Big Ten runner-up Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank Nos. 1-3, respectively.

This season marks the first time Texas Tech was ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, and it remained in the top 25 from start to finish. The Red Raiders' No. 4 ranking in the CFP Rankings and AP Poll is the second-highest they have ever been, behind their midseason No. 2 ranking in 2008.

Tech is also well on its way to its highest end-of-season ranking in team history; the highest they have ranked in the final AP Poll at the end of bowl season was 11th. The Red Raiders are likely a shoo-in to end inside the top 10 at this point in the season.

Miami will be a new postseason location for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have never competed in the Orange Bowl. The last time they played in Miami was in 1986, facing off with the Miami Hurricanes.

Both potential opponents would also be new experiences for the program. Tech has played Oregon just three times, losing all three. The Ducks beat the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas, in 2023 (38-30) in the first head-to-head matchup since 1992. Oregon is 11-1 this season and ranks inside the top five in several advanced metrics.

Meanwhile, Tech has never played James Madison, as the Dukes joined the FBS in 2022 as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. JMU took down Troy 31-14 in the conference championship, securing the final spot in the College Football Playoff with a 12-1 record.

From the 806 ➡️ 305#CapitalOneOrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/H1Y8A2G4Ra — Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) December 7, 2025

The team's first-round bye will come in handy. The Red Raiders have been generally fortunate with serious injuries, but still have several of note. Quarterback Behren Morton played through a lower-body injury during the second half of the season, wearing a boot in practice.

As well, standout defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard has not played since Oct. 11. He had stood out as a run defender and particularly as a pass rusher before his injury. Tech's defensive front has been the engine of its defense all season, and Gill-Howard's potential return will be one to watch as he could only further elevate a dangerous defensive line.

The Red Raiders await the Round 1 results as they rest up, recover, and plan for their second-round game on New Year's Day.

