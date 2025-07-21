Pro Football Focus ranks Texas Tech’s David Bailey as one of the most explosive pass rushers for 2026 NFL Draft
Texas Tech enters the season with high expectations under fourth-year head coach Joey McGuire. The offense has long been the Red Raiders' identity, but after an aggressive offseason in the transfer portal, their defense might be catching up.
At least according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF is especially high on edge rusher David Bailey, who came in at No. 10 on their preseason edge defender rankings. That puts him among elite company, with only names like Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei, Illinois’ Gabe Jacas, Michigan’s Derek Moore, and Alabama’s LT Overton ahead of him.
Bailey transferred in from Stanford this offseason and was one of the most highly rated players on the market. He was ranked as a four-star transfer, the No. 12 overall player, No. 3 edge defender, and earned a 95 overall grade according to 247Sports.
That combination of ranking and production gives Texas Tech one of the most polished and dangerous pass rushers in the Big 12.
“Bailey is a throwback, no-nonsense type of defender,” PFF wrote. “The 6-foot-3, 247-pound stand-up outside linebacker pass rusher has a wicked first step and some very nice bend as one of the better speed rushers in this class. He tallied a 93.2 PFF pass-rush grade and a 27.2% pass rush win rate last season.”
Texas Tech hasn’t had that kind of production off the edge in a while, especially when it comes to chasing down the Big 12’s quicker quarterbacks.
Still, Bailey isn’t a finished product.
“He is a bit one-dimensional, as his PFF run defense grade came in at 59.2,” the outlet added. “But the way he can get after the passer is impressive. Can he become a more well-rounded edge player at Texas Tech?”
If Bailey can grow into a more complete defender, he might be just what Texas Tech needs to take the next step on defense.
He already knows how to get after the quarterback, and if he can hold his own in the run game, he’ll be tough to keep off the field. For a team hoping to break through in the Big 12, that could end up making all the difference.
