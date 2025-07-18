Rivals top-ranked player in 2027 prioritized Texas Tech as his only summer visit
The top-ranked player in the 2027 class, EDGE Ladamion Guyton, is a massive priority for head coach Joey McGuire and his staff. So far, it looks like the relationship is building perfectly, and Guyton has shown some signs that he is high on the Red Raiders program as well. Guyton recently discussed his visit to Lubbock with On3's Chadd Simmons.
"In Lubbock, everyone talks to one another, everyone gets along and there was no bad energy out there. The atmosphere is calm, they have a lot going on financially and the coaches made me feel comfortable. It was great visit and it could be a good fit for me"- 2027 EDG Ladamion Guyton
Guyton has a list of strong suitors, as you would expect for a player of his caliber. While he enjoyed his visit to Texas Tech, he was also very open about some of the other schools that are pursuing him and how highly he may be considering them as well.
"I still have not been able to get everywhere yet and give different schools a chance. I like Texas Tech and they are high on my list, but Georgia is always going to be up there. Schools like Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, USC, LSU and others reach out and I want to get a lot of games this season. Texas Tech really did a great job, though and I want to get back out there."- 2027 EDG Ladamion Guyton
