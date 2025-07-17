Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland checks in with elite 4-star point guard
Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland hit the recruiting trail this week to scout elite 4-star point guard Beckham Black, a standout from Orlando. The 6-3, 160-pound point guard showcased his talent at the EYBL Nike Peach Jam, finishing with an impressive 27 points and 5 assists during a strong afternoon performance.
Black, currently ranked as the No. 6 point guard in the 2027 class by 247Sports Composite, is drawing attention from some of the top programs across the country. He already holds nine offers, including Georgetown, TCU, Texas, USC, and Texas Tech.
With Texas Tech considered an early favorite for the 2025-26 national championship, the Red Raiders are in a prime position to attract high-level talent like Black. The program is coming off a deep NCAA Tournament run that ended in the Elite 8, and expectations are even higher this season.
McCasland has assembled a roster built to contend, returning standout players JT Toppin and Christian Anderson, while adding key pieces through the transfer portal like LeJuan Watts, Josiah Moseley, and Luke Bamgboye.
If Texas Tech can replicate or even surpass last season's success, it will significantly increase its chances with elite prospects like Black moving forward.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots
Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree
Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference
BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses
Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game