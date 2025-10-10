Staff Predictions: Texas Tech Football vs. Kansas
Texas Tech football has won five straight games by 24+ points, sitting inside the top five in scoring offense and scoring defense. The Red Raiders have climbed into the top 10 of the AP Poll, ranked No. 9 heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.
Looking to stay undefeated, Texas Tech (5-0, 2-0) welcomes Kansas to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local time). The Red Raiders have not played at home since Sept. 13, opening Big 12 play with back-to-back road contests, but have averaged 58 points per game on their home turf this season.
The Jayhawks (4-2, 2-1), however, are built to keep up with high-powered offenses. Kansas' defense has struggled in recent weeks, allowing over 27 points per game and 214 rushing yards per game over the last four games. The offense, though, has kept pace, scoring no fewer than 27 points and turning the ball over just twice in that stretch.
It is a big week for Texas Tech. The program is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the football team, and the university has announced a new, renovated look for Texas Tech athletics in preparation for Homecoming Week.
The Red Raiders lead the all-time series against the Jayhawks 23-2, winning the last four and 16 of 17. Kansas' last win came in 2019 in Lawrence, Kan., and its most recent win in Lubbock, Texas, came in 2001.
Texas Tech is a strong home favorite, with Kansas listed as 14-point road underdogs by DraftKings. It is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with a total of 59.5.
Prediction
Predictor
Texas Tech 42-21
Jordan Epp
Texas Tech 41-21
Geoff Exstrom
Texas Tech 31-10
JD Andress
Texas Tech 45-27
Julio Gonzales Jr.
Texas Tech 30-20
Ryan Kay
Jordan Epp: Texas Tech has scored no fewer than 34 points and allowed no more than 14 points so far this season. Meanwhile, Kansas' offense has been potent enough to keep a questionable defense in check, with two of the last four games hitting a total of over 70 points. The Jayhawks scored 31 points on a talented Missouri defense; it will be very impressive if the Red Raiders hold them in check.
Geoff Exstrom: Jalon Daniels will be one of the most prolific quarterbacks the Red Raider defense faces all season, but it's the leaky Jayhawks defense that swings this in the favor of Texas Tech.
KU allowed nearly 600 yards of offense to both Cincinnati and Missouri earlier this season, so there's plenty of tape to exploit a Jayhawks unit that's also dealing with some injuries. I'd expect another big performance from the best passing attack in the Big 12.
JD Andress: The Red Raiders have given no reason to doubt them, and the Jayhawks are a good team, but they are no match for the defensive front in Lubbock. I’m going with Joey McGuire’s squad again, and once again, by more than the spread indicates.
Julio Gonzales Jr.: Texas Tech has been hitting on all cylinders, and I don't think that will stop against the Jayhawks. While the offense settled for seven field goal attempts last week, the defense was its dominant self, forcing three Cougar turnovers and limiting them to 267 yards.
Kansas comes in averaging 35 points per game, so they could make this an interesting game. But I look for the Red Raiders not to have the same issues offensively, settle for so many field goals, and the defense to keep playing well.
Ryan Kay: Texas Tech's defense will be the main reason why the Red Raiders, with one of the strongest defenses in the country, win this game for their sixth of the season.
Kansas' quarterback, Daniels, is a formidable dual threat, as he leads the Jayhawks' powerful offense in their attempts to upset the Red Raiders. Kansas averages more than 430 total yards and 35 points per game, so that is why it is important that the Red Raiders' defense contains the Jayhawks' offense.
Whether Kansas' offense can move the ball reliably and shield Daniels from a relentless Texas Tech pass rush, even without a key tight end, will determine the outcome of the game. The Red Raiders' defense clamps down in crucial situations and secures a victory at home.
