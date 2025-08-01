Texas Tech Battling SEC Programs For Top Recruit
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have become big names in not just the transfer portal world, but the recruiting world as well now, especially after landing five-star recruit Felix Ojo.
Now they aren't backing down either, going toe-to-toe with SEC teams for some of the country's most coveted 2027 recruits.
The Red Raiders find themselves battling it out for one of the top in-state recruits, Mikhail McCreary, a four-star defensive back.
Staying Hot On The Trail
The Red Raiders introduced themselves as major players in the recruiting world after being bankrolled by a billionaire hungry for success on the gridiron. They've already made strides in the 2026 cycle, but now Joey McGuire and his coaching staff will turn their focus to the 2027 cycle, where they are hoping to land their first recruit.
They offered McCreary in the spring, and it was his first Division I scholarship on June 3. However, McCreary has shot up the rankings and now holds an impressive resume, including offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Florida.
The Red Raiders are viewed as the current favorites in his recruiting process, though, mainly due to the personal relationship built by first-year cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath. They have had the most contact with him and were the first to be in on him. While there is still plenty of time before he makes a decision, Joey McGuire's team has the lead for now.
Mikhail McCreary's Thoughts On Texas Tech
McCreary has a personal relationship with McBath and appreciates how he has put players in the NFL at his stops, while the coach has experience coaching at the NFL level himself.
“They are recruiting me very hard. Coach McBath just got there back in March as the new cornerback coach, but he coached in the NFL and at the other schools he’s coached at, he’s put cornerbacks in the league, so I know I will get developed the right way. There’s constant communication between me and the staff; they’re always checking in on me, seeing how the week has been going.”
Ranked as the number 18 cornerback recruit in the 2027 cycle, there is a lot to like about McCreary, who already stands at six-foot-one. For the Red Raiders to maintain their pole position, they've had him work out in Lubbock this year, and they were impressed.
Joey McGuire and his staff will look to keep up their momentum on the recruiting trail and become a powerhouse in the Big 12.