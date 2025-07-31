Red Raider Review

Texas Tech ranked among powerhouses Alabama, Georgia, and LSU after strong recruiting efforts in July

Texas Tech

Texas Tech football was ranked as a major winner in July's recruiting battles, landing four key commitments that have fans excited about this fall. The Red Raiders' most significant commitment was five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, a rare talent who chose Tech over programs like Texas and Georgia. Texas Tech was not initially one of Ojo's top choices, but a late visit to Lubbock sealed the deal. His commitment was a massive win for head coach Joey McGuire and signaled Tech's growing pull within college football recruiting.

Beyond the Ojo commitment, the Red Raiders added four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell. Campbell's speed and playmaking ability make him a perfect fit for Tech's high-powered offense. The class was rounded out by three-star running back Ace Rowden and defensive back. Donovan Webb, both of whom bring versatility and grit to the roster. These additions prove that Texas Tech can compete with top programs for elite talent.

Through these commitments, Texas Tech is establishing a strong foundation for the future. Their successful summer recruiting indicates that the Red Raiders are a team on the rise and prepared to compete for a Big 12 championship for years to come.

