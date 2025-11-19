Texas Tech Climbs to No. 5 in Latest CFP Rankings, Set for Potential Home Playoff Game
Texas Tech’s ascent to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings marks a defining moment in the Red Raiders’ 2025 campaign. With a 10-1 record and a commanding 7-1 mark in Big 12 play, Tech now stands as the highest-ranked team slated for a first-round playoff matchup, potentially hosting a 12th-seeded Tulane in Lubbock, Texas, on Dec. 19 or 20.
As the top four programs earn a bye into the quarterfinals, the Red Raiders are positioned not just for postseason action but for a chance to make history on their home turf.
Texas Tech’s steady climb in the College Football Playoff rankings has been fueled by dominant performances and historic defensive milestones. After debuting at No. 8 on Nov. 4, the Red Raiders surged to No. 6 following a 29-7 dismantling of then-No. 7 BYU, and climbed again this week to No. 5 after a 48-9 rout of UCF and a key shakeup at the top triggered by Alabama’s home loss to Oklahoma.
The Red Raiders capped their regular-season home slate on Saturday, Nov. 15, with a perfect 7-0 record at Jones AT&T Stadium, their first undefeated home season since 2008. Their back-to-back wins over BYU and UCF marked the first time since 2000 that Tech held consecutive opponents to single-digit scoring, and the first time doing so in conference play since 1995.
Anchored by a defense that ranks No. 3 nationally in scoring (12.3 points allowed per game), Texas Tech is not just winning — they’re rewriting the program’s record books.
Texas Tech’s defense has surged into the national spotlight, thanks to stars like David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez. Bailey leads the entire FBS with 12.5 sacks, adding 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles, while earning a 92.4 Pro Football Focus grade, fourth-best among all defenders.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, anchors the second level with sideline-to-sideline range, instinctive play diagnosis, and vocal leadership. His versatility, blitzing, covering, and run-stopping make him one of the most complete linebackers in the country.
These two Red Raiders have officially been named finalists for the prestigious Lombardi Award, a recognition reserved for college football’s most dominant linemen or linebackers.
Texas Tech’s lone blemish in an otherwise stellar season came on Oct. 18 at now-ranked No. 25 Arizona State. Looking ahead, Texas Tech wraps up its regular season on Nov. 29 at West Virginia following a Week 13 bye.
The Red Raiders can clinch a spot in the Dec. 6 conference championship game during their open week with one of four scenarios:
• Arizona State loss + Cincinnati loss OR
• Arizona State loss + Houston loss OR
• Arizona State loss + Utah loss OR
• BYU loss + Utah loss
With a top-five ranking, a dominant defense, and a chance to host a first-round playoff game, Texas Tech has positioned itself as a legitimate contender in the 2025 College Football Playoff race. The Red Raiders have not only rewritten their own history books but have also sent a clear message to the national landscape: Lubbock is ready for the spotlight.
As championship scenarios unfold and postseason matchups take shape, Tech’s blend of grit, balance, and home-field magic could make them one of December’s most dangerous teams.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.