College Football Report ranks Texas Tech offense at No. 12, behind Big 12 rivals Baylor and Arizona State
College Football Report has released its list of the Top 25 offenses in college football, and Texas Tech is ranked No. 12. The Red Raiders are accompanied by fellow Big 12 teams Baylor at No. 7 and Arizona State at No. 8, highlighting the conference's offensive strength. With a dynamic attack led by fifth-year senior quarterback Behren Morton, Texas Tech is ready for an exciting 2025 season.
Under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, who is known for his high-tempo offensive scheme, the Red Raiders are poised to light up scoreboards. A talented group of weapons surrounds quarterback Behren Morton. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas has established himself as a proven playmaker, while Micah Hudson is anticipated to have a breakout year. Reggie Virgil adds incredible speed and can take the top off a defense, and slot receiver Ky Aken serves as a reliable target for Morton, providing a safety net on critical downs.
The run game faces challenges after losing Quinten Joyner to a season-ending injury. Running backs J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey will need to step up to carry the load and keep defenses honest. The offensive line, which is crucial to Leftwich's fast-paced system, combines experienced players with new talent. Veteran transfers, including tackle Howard Sampson, guard Hunter Zambrano, and tackle Will Jados, will join returning starters center Sheridan Wilson and guard Damen Carter. This group will provide a solid foundation for Texas Tech's up-tempo, explosive goals. Ultimately, the games will be decided by winning the line of scrimmage, and that is exactly what this group aims to achieve.
Under Morton's leadership, along with a talented receiving corps and an improved offensive line, Texas Tech has the potential to compete at the highest level. We look forward to seeing if Leftwich's scheme can effectively integrate with this skilled roster to bring a Big 12 title to Lubbock.