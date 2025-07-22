Texas Tech's College Football Playoff odds revealed
With just over a month until the 2025 college football season begins, early playoff predictions and odds are rolling in. On Monday, On3's Brett McMurphy revealed the latest College Football Playoff odds for the Big 12 teams via Circa Sports — and Texas Tech is near the top at +450, highlighting the lofty expectations in Lubbock.
Much of that optimism centers around a dramatically upgraded roster, especially on defense. Texas Tech struggled mightily on that side of the ball in 2024, surrendering over 460 yards and 34 points per game. Head Coach Joey McGuire knows that isn't a winning formula, which is why he responded aggressively in the transfer portal. He brought in standout defenders like David Bailey, Romello Height, Lee Hunter, and Skyler Gill-Howard in an effort to solidify the defensive front and apply pressure to the opposing QBs. Those additions were impactful enough for PFF to rank Texas Tech's defense among the Top 10 nationally entering 2025.
RELATED: Rivals recruiting analyst says Ohio State should target Texas Tech commit for potential flip
Offensively, the Red Raiders also made some significant additions. They added key pieces to the offensive line, added dynamic USC transfer RB Quinten Joyner, and welcomed back former five-star WR Micah Hudson.
With the upgrades to the offense and defense, along with a relatively favorable schedule, Texas Tech suddenly looks like a serious threat to win the Big 12 title. If everything clicks, this could be the year that Texas Tech not only captures its first Big 12 championship but also punches its ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Texas Tech News
Rivals top-ranked player in 2027 prioritized Texas Tech as his only summer visit
Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland checks in with elite 4-star point guard
Top Texas Tech Target Sets Commitment Date