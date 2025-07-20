Rivals recruiting analyst says Ohio State should target Texas Tech commit for potential flip
Earlier this week, Ohio State suffered a loss on the recruiting trail when four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon flipped to North Carolina. Rated as the No. 8 overall prospect from the state of Ohio, Weatherspoon's decision to flip to North Carolina was met with expected criticism from the Buckeye faithful. But as Ohio State looks to fill the void left behind by Weatherspoon in the 2026 class, a Rivals recruiting analyst is suggesting the Buckeyes should target a current Texas Tech commit as a potential flip opportunity.
Rivals analyst Greg Smith thinks the Buckeyes have a shot with four-star safety Donovan Webb, who committed to the Red Raiders earlier this month. Here's what he had to say:
"The Buckeyes did not make Webb’s final group that included Michigan, Notre Dame and Kansas State. But as we know with recruiting in 2025 a final group of schools doesn’t always indicate the only contenders. Webb would be a very strong prospect alongside the other safety commits already in the Buckeyes’ class."
Interestingly, it appears that Rivals downgraded Webb to a three-star prospect shortly after his commitment to Texas Tech. But regardless of what the recruiting sites say, Smith's suggestion that the Buckeyes should be in pursuit tells you everything you need to know about the type of prospect Webb is. And given the fact that he seems committed to remaining in his home state with the Red Raiders, it would seem that the Buckeyes should probably be looking elsewhere.
