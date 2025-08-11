Texas Tech cracks Top 25 in Preseason College Football AP Poll
The official preseason AP Poll is out, and Texas Tech has earned a spot among the nation's top teams. Released on Monday, the AP Poll places the Red Raiders at No. 23 heading into the 2025 college football season. Texas Tech is one of four Big 12 programs to make the Top 25, joining Iowa State, Kansas State, and Arizona State.
This ranking marks a significant moment for Texas Tech as the program enters a pivotal season. The Red Raiders haven't recorded a double-digit win season since 2008 and have yet to capture a Big 12 title. However, there's a renewed sense of optimism in Lubbock, fueled by an impressive offseason that saw the team dominate in the transfer portal, as well as retain key talent.
Leading the charge is returning quarterback Behren Morton, a veteran presence expected to anchor the high-powered offense. But it's the incoming talent that has truly turned heads. Of Texas Tech's 21 transfer additions, 13 were rated as blue-chip prospects. Among them are elite edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height, both considered top NFL prospects.
With plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball and a revamped roster, head coach Joey McGuire is poised to lead what could be a defining season for the program. The Red Raiders' success in recruiting and the transfer portal has not gone unnoticed, placing a national spotlight on Texas Tech heading into the fall.
The opportunity is clear, and this could be the year that Texas Tech finally breaks through. But with higher expectations comes greater pressure. All eyes will be on Lubbock to see whether the Red Raiders can finally take that next step—or fall short under the weight of the moment.
One thing is certain: Texas Tech will be one of the most closely watched teams in college football this season.