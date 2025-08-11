Red Raider Review

Texas Tech cracks Top 25 in Preseason College Football AP Poll

Texas Tech lands among the top 25 college football teams in the preseason AP Poll.

Chris Breiler

Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The official preseason AP Poll is out, and Texas Tech has earned a spot among the nation's top teams. Released on Monday, the AP Poll places the Red Raiders at No. 23 heading into the 2025 college football season. Texas Tech is one of four Big 12 programs to make the Top 25, joining Iowa State, Kansas State, and Arizona State.

This ranking marks a significant moment for Texas Tech as the program enters a pivotal season. The Red Raiders haven't recorded a double-digit win season since 2008 and have yet to capture a Big 12 title. However, there's a renewed sense of optimism in Lubbock, fueled by an impressive offseason that saw the team dominate in the transfer portal, as well as retain key talent.

Leading the charge is returning quarterback Behren Morton, a veteran presence expected to anchor the high-powered offense. But it's the incoming talent that has truly turned heads. Of Texas Tech's 21 transfer additions, 13 were rated as blue-chip prospects. Among them are elite edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height, both considered top NFL prospects.

With plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball and a revamped roster, head coach Joey McGuire is poised to lead what could be a defining season for the program. The Red Raiders' success in recruiting and the transfer portal has not gone unnoticed, placing a national spotlight on Texas Tech heading into the fall.

The opportunity is clear, and this could be the year that Texas Tech finally breaks through. But with higher expectations comes greater pressure. All eyes will be on Lubbock to see whether the Red Raiders can finally take that next step—or fall short under the weight of the moment.

One thing is certain: Texas Tech will be one of the most closely watched teams in college football this season.

More Texas Tech News

CBS Sports puts Texas Tech in preseason Top 25—too high or just right?

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Lee Hunter land on PFF's Preseason All-Big 12 Defense

Texas Tech's rising star in the secondary

Skyler Gill-Howard's remarkable journey to Texas Tech's defensive line

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football