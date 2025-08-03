Texas Tech's rising star in the secondary

Look for FS Cole Wisniewski to be a big playmaker in #TexasTech's secondary this season. The 6-4, 225 SR racked up 92 tackles, 8 INTs in 2023 at North Dakota St. He missed all of 2024 with a foot injury, but told me he's feeling best he has in years. #WreckEm #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/v8hM84ejN1