Texas Tech's rising star in the secondary
Texas Tech is preparing for an exciting season this fall, and one player to watch is senior defensive back Cole Wisniewski. Standing at 6-4 and weighing 225 pounds, this transfer from North Dakota State adds size, speed, and impressive playmaking skills to the Red Raiders' secondary.
Two years ago, Wisniewski had a breakout season with North Dakota State, accumulating 92 tackles and eight interceptions, earning All-American honors. His skill in reading formations and jumping routes made him a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Unfortunately, a foot injury sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. However, he is now back and has shared that he feels stronger and healthier than ever. This is excellent news for Texas Tech fans who are eager to see him in action.
Wisniewski's size and athleticism make him a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball. He can run with the fastest receivers, break up passing lanes, and make big plays near the line of scrimmage when necessary. His experience and football IQ will strengthen a Texas Tech defense that is looking to make a statement in the Big 12.
As the start of the season approaches, all eyes will be on Wisniewski to see if he can continue his strong performance from 2023 and effectively lead the Texas Tech secondary. With his combination of talent and determination, he is poised for a breakout year in Lubbock.
