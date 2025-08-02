Skyler Gill-Howard's remarkable journey to Texas Tech's defensive line
Skyler Gill-Howard's journey to becoming the starting defensive tackle for Texas Tech is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and relentless determination. Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gill-Howard began his college football career in relative obscurity as a walk-on at Division II Upper Iowa University in 2021, where he played linebacker in a town of just 800 residents. Despite being barely recruited out of Greenfield High School, where he earned All-State honors, he took a chance on himself and transferred to Northern Illinois University (NIU) as a walk-on defensive lineman.
To prepare for this new position, he gained over 50 pounds, transforming himself into a formidable 6-foot-1, 290-pound athlete. During his redshirt year in 2022, he earned NIU's Defensive Futures Player of the Year award, setting the stage for a breakout 2023 season. In that season, he recorded 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack.
In 2024, Gill-Howard emerged as a standout player at NIU, leading all defensive linemen with 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He recorded 29 quarterback pressures and achieved an impressive 84.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking him among the top interior linemen in the country. Recognized as a Third Team All-MAC selection and named team captain, his performance—including a career-high seven tackles against Bowling Green—caught the attention of major college football programs such as LSU and Florida State. Texas Tech was the first to reach out to him in the transfer portal and secured his commitment during a December 2024 visit to Lubbock. This season, Gill-Howard is poised to anchor the Red Raiders' defensive line.
Gill-Howard, a two-time Wisconsin state wrestling finalist at Greenfield High School, has credited much of his football success to his background in wrestling. Competing in the smaller heavyweight division, he developed discipline and learned how to effectively leverage his body. Wrestling taught him how to use his hips and hands, skills that directly translate to playing on the defensive line. His ability to keep opponents off balance, honed during his time wrestling, has helped him become a disruptive force on the football field.
Gill-Howard's journey demonstrates his ability to seize opportunities and adapt when necessary. Starting as a Division II walk-on, he has become a starter at Texas Tech, which makes his story truly inspiring. With only one season left, Gill-Howard hopes to leave a lasting impact at Texas Tech.
