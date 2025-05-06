Texas Tech's David Bailey ranked No. 3 in On3's spring transfer impact list
It's no secret that Texas Tech has been incredibly aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason. The Red Raiders have added a total of 21 players from the portal, including 13 four-star prospects who are expected to be big-time contributors in 2025. Among that group is former Stanford edge rusher, David Bailey.
Viewed as one of the top portal prospects available this year, Bailey is already being projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Described as one of the most disruptive edge rushers in all of college football, Bailey accounted for 22.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks during his three seasons in Stanford. He's played in 1,142 defensive snaps and received an impressive 90.9 overall defensive grade by PFF.
The expectation is that Bailey will continue his defensive dominance in Lubbock, which is why On3 recently listed him at No. 3 among spring transfers set to make the biggest impact this season.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech makes strong impression on 5-star edge Jamarion Carlton
Texas Tech's Behren Morton is back in action, posts throwing session video on Twitter (WATCH)
Texas Tech turns NIL power, transfer portal wins into 2025 College Football Playoff buzz