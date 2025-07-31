Texas Tech embraces pressure, eyes Big 12 title in 2025
For the first time in nearly two decades, the hype around Texas Tech football isn't just about potential — it's about expectations. The Red Raiders haven't won 10 games in a season since 2008 and have never claimed a Big 12 title since joining the conference in 1996. But in 2025, anything less than a historic season would be considered a letdown.
That may sound like the expectations in Lubbock are a little out of whack, but that's what happens when you invest roughly $30 million into a championship-caliber roster.
Head coach Joey McGuire is embracing the pressure. His team added 21 players from the transfer portal, including several blue-chip prospects. Key additions defensively include Romello height, David Bailey, Lee Hunter, and Skyler Gill-Howard — all guys who are expected to start up front for the Red Raiders. Offensively, Texas Tech added weapons like USC transfer RB Quinten Joyner and former five-star WR Micah Hudson, who returns after a brief transfer to Texas A&M.
Veteran QB Behren Morton is also back healthy after offseason shoulder surgery, providing some much-needed stability and leadership at the most important position.
With no clear frontrunner in the Big 12, Texas Tech's path to the title game looks promising. According to PFF, the Red Raiders' 2025 schedule is the second-easiest in the country — a major advantage in a wide-open conference race.
The roster is loaded with talent, experience, and depth across the board. After years of playing the underdog role, Texas Tech is now a legitimate contender for the Big 12 title—along with a spot in the College Football Playoff.
It might sound dramatic to call this the most important season in Texas Tech football history — but it's a claim that's hard to argue against. College football is undergoing massive changes, and programs nationwide are scrambling to position themselves for long-term success in a rapidly evolving landscape. With top-tier resources, a revamped roster, and a clear all-in approach to 2025, Texas Tech is at a crossroads.
This season represents a crucial opportunity for the Red Raiders to elevate their status and solidify their place on the national stage in this new era of college athletics.
