Texas Tech battling Big Ten powerhouse Michigan and rival Texas for in-state five-star
Texas Tech is battling both a B1G heavyweight in Michigan and in-state rival Texas for the commitment of Euless Trinity High School's (TX) John Meredith. Meredith is a five-star cornerback ranked among the top ten players nationally. The Red Raiders are in the mix for a truly special talent, one who also hold offers from Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Meredith is a physical specimen, standing 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. He has a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism. He is a lockdown corner with the ability to cover receivers anywhere on the field and is not afraid to come up and make a big hit. He has legit speed - a 21.7 second 200-meter time - and explosive power, as displayed in his 44 foot triple jump. At this point in his journey, he has all the makings of an elite corner with incredible potential.
If Meredith chooses to come to Lubbock, he is going to be an immediate game-changer for the Red Raider defense. He is the kind of shutdown corner that allows you to be more aggressive in the pass rush and take chances elsewhere. He will immediately elevate the Texas Tech secondary and give opposing quarterbacks nightmares.
