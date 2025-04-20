Texas Tech Football: Offense, Defense look impressive in spring game (WATCH)
Texas Tech held its annual spring game on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. It was a 90-minute scrimmage in front of approximately 3,000 fans who got their first look at the 2025 squad.
With senior QB Behren Morton recovering from shoulder surgery, it was sophomore QB Will Hammond who took the first-team reps. Although Hammond reportedly looked shaky to start, he would eventually settle in and account for some of the top plays on the afternoon. Transfer tight end Terrance Carter Jr. had two catches for 30 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown reception from Hammond.
Transfer QB Mitch Griffis also made some great plays, including a 14-yard TD pass to redshirt junior wideout Price Morgan. Griffis also linked up with freshman wideout Leyton Stone for a 25-yard TD pass, arguably the top play of the afternoon.
There was also a lot to like about the defensive unit, particularly when it comes to the incoming transfers. Lee Hunter, AJ Holmes Jr., Romello Height, and Amier Boyd all made impressive plays throughout the afternoon.
Head coach Joey McGuire addressed the crowd on Saturday. Although he was glad to be back in Jones AT&T Stadium, he admitted that his team has a lot of work to do moving forward.
"I just want to say thank you for all the Red Raiders that came out to Jones AT&T stadium and how fun it was," head coach McGuire said. "I just can't thank Red Raider Nation enough. It was a really good crowd out there today. I am excited about this team, but we have a long way to go to where we need to be. The great thing is these guys really want to be special and I know they'll put the work in."
In addition to the scrimmage itself, Texas Tech handed out eight different awards at halftime.
- Donny Anderson Sportsmanship Award – Jacob Rodriguez
- J.T. King Award For Most Improved Offensive Player – Coy Eakin
- J.T. King Award For Most Improved Defensive Player – Charles Esters III
- Dare To Be Great Award – Wesley Smith
- Clint Ramsey Academic Effort Award – Jack Burgess
- Pete Cawthon Memorial Team MVP Award – Tahj Brooks
- Dell Morgan Memorial Courage Award – Mason Tharp
- E.J. Holub Double Tough Award – Caleb Rogers
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety
JUST IN: Texas Tech loses senior forward to transfer portal
Texas Tech lands transfer forward from Villanova, former No. 1 in-state recruit