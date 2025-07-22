Texas Tech 5-star commit Felix Ojo announces he's shutting down his recruitment
In today's era of college football, a verbal commitment doesn't necessarily mark the end of a player's recruitment. In fact, it often intensifies the pursuit from other programs, which hope to flip elite prospects with bigger incentives. However, that doesn't appear to be a concern for five-star Texas Tech commit Felix Ojo.
On Tuesday, Ojo officially announced that he is shutting down his recruitment, ending speculation that programs like Texas or Ohio State could still sway him to flip.
The elite offensive tackle shocked the college football world earlier this month when he committed to Texas Tech, a move few saw coming. Most analysts believed the Longhorns and Buckeyes were leading the race, but the Red Raiders made a late push — presenting a clear vision for his future and reportedly offering a lucrative NIL package that could reach $5 million.
Ojo's commitment is a cornerstone for Texas Tech's now top-25 recruiting class. That momentum continued on Tuesday, as four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell also announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. With a wave of blue-chip talent committing throughout the month, Texas Tech is emerging as a legitimate force on the recruiting trail.
Head coach Joey McGuire knows that he's positioned to lead the Red Raiders into the national spotlight. With growing optimism and an NIL war chest that few programs can compete with, Texas Tech is poised to compete for not only Big 12 championships, but also for national championships in the near future.
