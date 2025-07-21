Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire debates pros and cons of the college salary cap
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is thinking outside the box when it comes to compensating his Red Raider players. He is talking about using a model similar to the NFL, where guys who protect the quarterback – the offensive line – would see bigger paydays. He receives a set amount of money for the whole team and gets to decide how to distribute it, whether to give one star or spread it around.
MORE: Lubbock buzzing: Reports say Texas Tech's new football facilities are a game-changer
People are starting to talk about a salary cap in college football, and honestly, it might be a good thing. The idea is to level the playing field – stop the rich programs from just buying all the best players. It could also help wrangle the wild west of NIL deals, keeping things fairer across the board. Ultimately, some believe a cap could prevent college football from spiraling into unsustainable spending.
However, significant concerns exist regarding the enforceability of a salary cap, particularly with the complexities of NIL and the potential for undisclosed agreements. Limiting player earnings also seems counterintuitive, as athletes should be able to maximize their financial opportunities. Furthermore, a cap may not significantly improve competitive balance, and restricting players’ economic freedom in their school choices feels problematic.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -