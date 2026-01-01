Joey McGuire’s Classy Message to Dan Lanning After Oregon’s CFP Win vs. Texas Tech
Oregon punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl with a 23–0 shutout win over Texas Tech on Thursday at the Orange Bowl.
The Ducks allowed just 215 yards of offense, forced four Red Raiders turnovers and allowed just six third down conversions on 16 attempts. It was a dominant performance to advance.
Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has an immense amount of respect for Oregon’s Dan Lanning, and he started his press conference by praising the Ducks coach.
“Hats off to Dan Lanning. Hats off to the Oregon Ducks,” McGuire said. “Just an incredible football team and they played at a really high level today. I'm gonna be rooting for them. I told Dan after the game I hope he wins the whole damn thing. They're a good football team.”
Oregon awaits the winner of Indiana and Alabama in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9. As for Texas Tech, their season concludes at 12–2 with a Big 12 title, but short of their goal of winning a national championship.
