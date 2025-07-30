Texas Tech Football Position Group Preview: Wide Receivers
Fall camp begins this week for teams all over the country, including the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who have aspirations to compete for the Big 12 and win it, making the college football playoffs for the first time in program history.
After covering the quarterbacks and running backs on the Red Raiders' offense, the last true skill position is the wide receivers.
Can a mix bag of a mainstay veteran, a star coming off a breakout season, and a highly coveted transfer be the backbone of an offense that likes to air it out?
Projected Starters
The current projected wideouts for Texas Tech are Reggie Virgil, Caleb Douglas, and Coy Eakin, all three of whom are in their Junior or Senior seasons.
Virgil, who comes into Lubbock with high expectations, transferred from Miami (Ohio), where he spent his past three seasons. In his time there, he racked up 88 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. Of those numbers, 816 yards and nine touchdowns all came in the 2024 season, where he started 12 games for the RedHawks. Now, as the expected number one in the offense, expectations follow suit.
Douglas had a breakout season in 2024 for the Red Raiders and returns as the only 'skill' position player to return this upcoming season who started all 13 games last year. He finished second on the team with 60 receptions for 877 yards and six touchdowns.
Eakin will be tabbed for the slot position and, maybe more importantly, will wear the number "3" for Texas Tech this year, given to the player who represents the brand's standard on both sides of the ball. He was third on the team in receptions with 49 catches for 652 yards, but led the team in receiving touchdowns with seven.
Premium Depth
While the three projected starters for the Red Raiders will cause trouble for Big 12 opponents, the depth won't be any easier either. T.J. West, Roy Alexander, and Micah Hudson can all produce similar to the players ahead of them on the depth chart.
For Texas Tech, and more accurately Behren Morton, Lubbock's receivers room will provide the big-play ability and consistency needed to keep them in high-scoring games.