Reggie Virgil praises 'All-American' transfer teammate: 'He's not talked about enough'
Reggie Virgil may still be new to the program, joining the team in the spring of 2025 after a dominant season with the Miami RedHawks in the MAC (816 yards, 41 receptions, and nine touchdowns). However, it takes one skilled receiver to recognize another, and he had positive comments for fellow transfer Roy Alexander.
"I would say Roy Alexander is not talked about enough," Virgil said. "Roy is an All-American. … Roy had, what, like 20 touchdowns last year?"
Alexander was named an All-American by one outlet, Stats Perform; however, most of the media did not recognize him as such. Given that he was competing at FCS Incarnate Word in San Antonio, this is understandable, but it was not because he failed to perform. He caught 100 passes for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding two more scores on the ground.
He was awarded a second-team All-Southland Conference selection by the league's coaches and was named the conference's Student-Athlete of the Year in 2024, his only year at Incarnate Word. He set the Cardinals' single-season receptions record, which was previously at 87.
Alexander spent his first three seasons at Albanay, where he had 102 catches for 1,264 yards and seven touchdowns, numbers he nearly surpassed in one season with the Cardinals. This left Virgil to ask one simple question: "Why are they not talking about him enough?"
At 5'11" and 205 pounds, he's not the same size threat as Virgil (6'3", 190); however, the Florida natives could pair with Behren Morton and returning receivers Coy Eakin and Caleb Douglas to form one of the better passing offenses in the country under new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich.
Coming off a 100-catch, 13-touchdown season through the air, Alexander could find a new home on an offense that was fourth in points per game (37.6) and 10th in passing yards per game (290.2), and no one is singing his praises more than his newest teammate, calling for some early All-American buzz.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
'Scouts will be in Lubbock early and often' — ESPN NFL Draft analyst touts Texas Tech's talent
Texas Tech closing July as one of the hottest high school recruiting teams nationally
CBS projects Texas Tech for Final Four, All-American nods in 2025-26
ESPN's Dan Wetzel highlights key factor holding Texas Tech back