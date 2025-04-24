Red Raider Review

JUST IN: Texas Tech predicted to land All-American transfer portal prospect

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are expected to add another big piece to the offensive line via the transfer portal.

Chris Breiler

James Snook-Imagn Images
Texas Tech is predicted to make a big addition to its top rated transfer portal class. On Wednesday, Colorado offensive lineman Cash Cleveland was in Lubbock for a visit with the Texas Tech staff. The former IMG product appeared in six games last season at Colorado, making four starts as a true freshman.

It would appear that the visit to Lubbock went well enough for On3's Pete Nakos to put in a prediction for Cleveland to land with the Red Raiders.

Cleveland played 296 offensive snaps and 234 pass blocking snaps as a true freshman, allowing just one sack and one QB hit all season long. For his efforts, he was named On3 Freshman All-American.

Head coach Joey McGuire has already added three pieces to the offensive line via the portal, including four-star Howard Sampson, four-star Hunter Zambrano, and four-star Will Jados. Adding a guy like Cleveland in the middle would certainly go a long way toward cementing a solid offensive line unit in 2025.

