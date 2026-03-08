Texas Tech softball star pitcher NiJaree Canady became the first Red Raider to toss three no-hitters in the school's history.

Canady has dominated this season and her latest feat is a historical one.

In Texas Tech's 10-0 run-rule win over Houston, Canady threw her second no-hitter of the season. In Canady's last two starts, she's tossed two no-no's and now sits at 9-1 on the year.

She now has tossed a no-hitter thrice as a Red Raider. The milestone against Houston is now just the 13th no-hitter Texas Tech history.

Moreover, Canady is the first Texas Tech player to throw multiple no-hitters and holds the record for most strikeouts in a no-no with a total of 13.

When Did NiJaree Canady Throw Her First No-Hitter at Texas Tech?

Canady threw her first no-hitter for Tech during the 2025 season in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks. Her first campaign as a Red Raider was incredible as she had a 1.11 ERA with 319 strikeouts across 240 innings.

Last summer, Canady sent shockwaves through the softball world when she announced her transfer to Texas Tech after landing the most lucrative NIL deal in the history of the sport.

Canady helped lead the Red Raiders to their first Women's College World Series last year. She was also a 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year top three finalist.

Her performance earned her Big 12 Athlete of the Year and it wouldn't be a surprise if the softball star earns the award again in 2026.

Canady is on quite the hot streak as she owns a 3-0 record with 28 strikeouts and allowed just one hit across 15 innings in her last three starts.

The Red Raider has also made history off the field as she became the first college softball athlete with a player-exclusive cleat.

Canady debuted her new ADIZERO Instinct 2.0 PT Nija. She took to social media to share the exciting news.

"Such a dream come true!! So incredibly blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to come out with my own cleat!!" Canady wrote in an Instagram caption.

The Adidas cleat will be available to buy later this season.

Canady and teammate Kaitlyn Terry are coming off Big 12 honors, as the pair were named pitcher and players of the week following their performance against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Terry was dominant at the plate and in the circle as she slashed .769/1.462/.850 with 10 hits, nine RBI, 19 total bases while also going 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA. She tossed her second no-no of the season.

As for Canady, she also did damage against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Softball's most expensive player recorded a season-high 13 strikeouts while throwing her first no-hitter of the season last weekend.

She went on to throw two additional no-hitters this week.

What will she do next?

