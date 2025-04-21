Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders boast No. 1 transfer portal class nationally
There's plenty of optimism for the Texas Tech Red Raiders ahead of the 2025 college football season. In addition to returning some key contributors, Texas Tech was also incredibly aggressive in bringing in talent from the transfer portal. In fact, the Red Raiders currently have the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation for the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports team rankings.
The Red Raiders have added an impressive 18 commitments via the portal so far, including 12 four-star prospects and six three-star prospects.
Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff made sure to address several needs on both sides of the ball, adding some of the most coveted portal targets in the process. Here's a closer look at all 18 incoming transfers.
- David Bailey, 4-star EDGE - Syracuse
- Romello Height, 4-star EDGE - Georgia Tech
- Howard Sampson, 4-star OT - North Carolina
- Hunter Zambrano, 4-star IOL - Illinois State
- Will Jados, 4-star OT - Miami (OH)
- Lee Hunter, 4-star DL - UCF
- Amier Boyd, 4-star CB - UTEP
- Quinten Joyner, 4-star RB - USC
- Cole Wisniewski, 4-star S - North Dakota State
- Reggie Virgil, 4-star WR - Miami (OH)
- Terrance Carter Jr., 4-star TE - Louisiana
- Brice Pollock, 4-star CB - Mississippi State
- Skyler Gill-Howard, 3-star DL - NIU
- Tarrion Grant, 3-star CB - Purdue
- Dontae Balfour, 3-star CB - Charlotte
- Anthony Holmes Jr., 3-star DL - Houston
- Mitch Griffis, 3-star QB - Wake Forrest
- Upton Bellenfant, 3-star K - Buffalo
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech makes massive jump in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
Texas Tech's rising star expected to earn $4 million in NIL next season
Texas Tech lands Gatorade Player of the Year to 2025 recruiting class