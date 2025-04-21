Red Raider Review

Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders boast No. 1 transfer portal class nationally

As teams continue to add pieces via the portal, the Texas Tech Red Raiders still have the No. 1 portal class in the country.

Chris Breiler

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There's plenty of optimism for the Texas Tech Red Raiders ahead of the 2025 college football season. In addition to returning some key contributors, Texas Tech was also incredibly aggressive in bringing in talent from the transfer portal. In fact, the Red Raiders currently have the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation for the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports team rankings.

The Red Raiders have added an impressive 18 commitments via the portal so far, including 12 four-star prospects and six three-star prospects.

Texas Tech
James Snook-Imagn Images

Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff made sure to address several needs on both sides of the ball, adding some of the most coveted portal targets in the process. Here's a closer look at all 18 incoming transfers.

  1. David Bailey, 4-star EDGE - Syracuse
  2. Romello Height, 4-star EDGE - Georgia Tech
  3. Howard Sampson, 4-star OT - North Carolina
  4. Hunter Zambrano, 4-star IOL - Illinois State
  5. Will Jados, 4-star OT - Miami (OH)
  6. Lee Hunter, 4-star DL - UCF
  7. Amier Boyd, 4-star CB - UTEP
  8. Quinten Joyner, 4-star RB - USC
  9. Cole Wisniewski, 4-star S - North Dakota State
  10. Reggie Virgil, 4-star WR - Miami (OH)
  11. Terrance Carter Jr., 4-star TE - Louisiana
  12. Brice Pollock, 4-star CB - Mississippi State
  13. Skyler Gill-Howard, 3-star DL - NIU
  14. Tarrion Grant, 3-star CB - Purdue
  15. Dontae Balfour, 3-star CB - Charlotte
  16. Anthony Holmes Jr., 3-star DL - Houston
  17. Mitch Griffis, 3-star QB - Wake Forrest
  18. Upton Bellenfant, 3-star K - Buffalo

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech makes massive jump in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25

Texas Tech's rising star expected to earn $4 million in NIL next season

Texas Tech lands Gatorade Player of the Year to 2025 recruiting class

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football