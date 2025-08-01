Texas Tech football schedule ranked among easiest by Pro Football Focus
Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football program are heading into this season with expectations as high as they’ve been in years. Not just to compete in the Big 12—but to win it.
With nearly $28 million in NIL investment (second only to Texas) and a roster loaded with new talent, the Red Raiders look like a team ready to take the next step. They’re also gaining more national recognition, and Pro Football Focus is among the believers.
PFF recently ranked the 10 easiest schedules in college football for 2025—and Texas Tech came in at No. 2. That kind of schedule only raises the bar for a program looking to build on last season’s 8-4 finish.
The way it sets up? It gives McGuire’s program every opportunity to make noise.
Texas Tech kicks things off with a soft three-game homestand—Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kent State, and Oregon State. It’s a good chance to ease in, get some confidence, and start building momentum before the tougher games hit.
That first road trip? It’s a big one—Utah in Salt Lake City. The Utes are known for their physical play and home-field edge. For a team with championship goals, it’s an early gut-check.
Conference play kicks off with a trip to Houston, then Tech’s back home to face Kansas. October brings a visit to Arizona State and a big one at home against Oklahoma State—a game that could end up being huge in the Big 12 race.
November is where things really ramp up. The Red Raiders head to Manhattan to face Kansas State, where they haven’t won since 2008. Then it’s back home for must-win games against BYU and UCF.
The regular season closes on Nov. 29 with a long trip to West Virginia—a game that could carry weight not just for Texas Tech, but for the entire conference race.
The Red Raiders catch several breaks.
No Texas, no Arizona, no TCU. They get a soft launch with three home games, a manageable midseason stretch, and a schedule that puts the Big 12 right in front of them.
This isn’t just a team with potential—it’s a team built to win now. If they take care of business and handle the games they should, don’t be surprised if they’re in the Big 12 Championship mix come December.
