Texas Tech has become college football's most intriguing story ahead of 2025 season
As the 2025 college football season approaches, Texas Tech is emerging as one of the most talked-about programs in the sport. Once a national contender back in 2008, the Red Raiders have largely flown under the radar for much of the program's history - until now. A major reason why the program in Lubbock is receiving national attention is due to an aggressive approach to the transfer portal, fueled by a powerful NIL initiative led by energy tycoon Cody Campbell.
Campbell, the founder of Texas Tech NIL collective "The Matador Club," has poured significant financial resources into building a championship-caliber roster. With the impending changes brought by the new House settlement, Texas Tech seized the moment to fully commit to becoming a powerhouse. For the first time in years, the program had the resources - and the ambition - to pursue that elite talent in a way like never before.
The results were impressive. The Red Raiders secured 21 transfer players this offseason, including 13 blue-chip recruits. Standouts like David Bailey, a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, edge rusher Romello Height, defensive lineman Lee Hunter, running back Quinten Joyner, and wide receiver Micah Hudson headline the new additions. By the time they were finished, Texas Tech had signed what is arguably the top transfer portal class in the nation.
From offense to defense, Texas Tech has overhauled its roster in ways previously unimaginable. And with the kind of financial resources that few other programs can compete with, the question is now whether or not those efforts will be enough to deliver championship results.
According to an incredible report by CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah, Texas Tech is setting out to answer that question this fall.
