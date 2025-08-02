Texas Tech legend Michael Crabtree returns to campus for practice visit
The Texas Tech football program is heading into a season full of good vibes and high expectations. With a roster loaded with versatile athletes and star-studded skill players, the Red Raiders have a legitimate shot to win the Big 12.
Adding to the energy at camp was a surprise visit from none other than Red Raiders legend Michael Crabtree — one of the greatest players in program history and a veteran of an 11-year NFL career.
The Texas Tech social media team posted a photo on X showing Crabtree attending practice on Friday afternoon, dapping up starting wide receiver Caleb Douglas. The caption read: “From one 5 to another. Great to have the Big Man pull up today!”
Crabtree put together one of the most impressive true freshman seasons — not just in Texas Tech history, but in all of college football.
Crabtree’s freshman season in 2007 wasn’t just good — it was flat-out insane. He snagged 134 passes for 1,962 yards and 22 touchdowns, putting up nearly 15 yards a catch and dropping 150 a game like it was nothing.
He didn’t just break records at Texas Tech — he put the whole college football world on notice.
Seeing him back on campus this week was more than just a cool moment for fans. For current players like Caleb Douglas, it was a rare opportunity to learn firsthand from someone who’s been at the top. Crabtree’s presence brought instant credibility — a reminder of the level Red Raiders receivers have reached before, and can reach again.
Moments like that can have a real impact on a team’s mindset. When a program legend takes time to connect with today’s roster, it sends a message: the work being done now matters, and the tradition is still alive.
Head coach Joey McGuire has emphasized building a culture rooted in pride, toughness, and tradition — and few embody that better than Crabtree. The moment wasn’t just about a photo op; it was a passing of the torch.
With momentum building both on and off the field, Texas Tech isn’t just looking to compete — the Red Raiders are aiming to return to national prominence.
