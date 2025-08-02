Red Raider Review

Texas Tech legend Michael Crabtree returns to campus for practice visit

Michael Crabtree is back in Lubbock, bringing energy as the season kicks off later this month.

Thomas Gorski

Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Former Texas Tech Red Raiders and former NFL player Michael Crabtree is inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor by Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt during half time of the Florida International Panthers game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The Texas Tech football program is heading into a season full of good vibes and high expectations. With a roster loaded with versatile athletes and star-studded skill players, the Red Raiders have a legitimate shot to win the Big 12.

Adding to the energy at camp was a surprise visit from none other than Red Raiders legend Michael Crabtree — one of the greatest players in program history and a veteran of an 11-year NFL career.

The Texas Tech social media team posted a photo on X showing Crabtree attending practice on Friday afternoon, dapping up starting wide receiver Caleb Douglas. The caption read: “From one 5 to another. Great to have the Big Man pull up today!”

Crabtree put together one of the most impressive true freshman seasons — not just in Texas Tech history, but in all of college football. 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) runs a route / Michael Chow/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Crabtree’s freshman season in 2007 wasn’t just good — it was flat-out insane. He snagged 134 passes for 1,962 yards and 22 touchdowns, putting up nearly 15 yards a catch and dropping 150 a game like it was nothing. 

He didn’t just break records at Texas Tech — he put the whole college football world on notice.

Seeing him back on campus this week was more than just a cool moment for fans. For current players like Caleb Douglas, it was a rare opportunity to learn firsthand from someone who’s been at the top. Crabtree’s presence brought instant credibility — a reminder of the level Red Raiders receivers have reached before, and can reach again.

Moments like that can have a real impact on a team’s mindset. When a program legend takes time to connect with today’s roster, it sends a message: the work being done now matters, and the tradition is still alive.

Head coach Joey McGuire has emphasized building a culture rooted in pride, toughness, and tradition — and few embody that better than Crabtree. The moment wasn’t just about a photo op; it was a passing of the torch.

With momentum building both on and off the field, Texas Tech isn’t just looking to compete — the Red Raiders are aiming to return to national prominence.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a journalist currently covering the Charlotte Hornets for On SI and Red Raiders OnSI, with extensive experience in basketball, football, and golf coverage. He is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Media at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism after earning his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication from DePaul University. Tom’s professional experience includes roles with The Sporting News, 247 Sports, The award-winning DePaulia newspaper, and the Region Radio Sports Network. He has covered both college and high school athletics, providing a well-rounded perspective on sports at various levels.

