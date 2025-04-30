Texas Tech makes it official, signs 1,000-yard wide receiver
The Texas Tech Red Raiders made it official on Wednesday, announcing the signing of transfer portal WR Roy Alexander.
Via TexasTech.com:
Alexander, who spent the first three seasons (2021-23) of his career at UAlbany, enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 with Incarnate Word, a season he ranked second nationally in receptions, fifth nationally in receiving touchdowns, and was 10th in the nation in receiving yards at the FCS level. Over this career, he's posted 202 catches for 2,422 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.
In 14 games at Incarnate Word, Alexander had 100 catches for 1,108 receiving yards and made 13 touchdown grabs, and had two games with three touchdown receptions, all factors that helped him earn the honor of being named a Stats Perform All-American.
Alexander joins an absolutely loaded transfer portal class for the Red Raiders. With 21 additions via the portal, Texas Tech has gone all in on building a roster that is capable of winning a conference championship in 2025. In fact, the Red Raiders are considered to be the favorite in the Big 12 at this point, meaning an appearance in the College Football Playoff could also be in the cards.
While the optimism is high, there's still plenty of work for ahead for head coach Joey McGuire and his squad. With so many new faces, making sure that everyone gels together will be critical during fall camp. But if this team can live up to the lofty expectations currently surrounding Lubbock, it could be a special year for the Red Raiders.
