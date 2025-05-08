Texas Tech NIL collective founder joins Nick Saban as co-chair of college sports commission
According to a report from On3, Texas Tech NIL collective founder Cody Campbell will serve as the co-chair of the new college sports commission, joining Nick Saban. Campbell is the founder of Texas Tech's NIL collective, The Matador Club.
Via On3:
"Campbell was a co-founder of The Matador Club in February 2022 and was the main financial source of Texas Tech’s top-ranked transfer portal class this cycle. He also sold his company, Double Eagle, to Diamondback Energy for $4.1 billion in cash and stock in February. Campbell took over as chairman of the Texas Tech Board of Regents on April 14."
The college sports commission is the latest attempt to try and establish some guardrails when it comes to things like the transfer portal and player compensation.
"The commission on college sports is expected to 'deeply examine the unwieldy landscape of college sports, including the frequency of player movement in the transfer portal, the unregulated booster compensation paid to athletes, the debate of college athlete employment, the application of Title IX to school revenue-share payments and, even, conference membership makeup and conference television contracts.'"
Of course, not everyone is supportive of the new initiative. Critics of the college sports commission point to the fact that guys like Saban have made millions of dollars as college head coaches, along with having the opportunity to take new opportunities as they arise. Those critics argue that student-athletes should be afforded the same opportunities, and that any outside involvement or legislation is an effort to limit those opportunities.
You can read more about the new college sports commission and Campbell's involvement here.
