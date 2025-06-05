Texas Tech quarterback receives invite to prestigious Manning Passing Academy
When it comes to football royalty, there may be no bigger name than the Manning name. Brothers Peyton and Eli are both multi–Super Bowl Champions, with their names etched all over the NFL record books. Their nephew, Arch Manning, is poised to take over QB1 duties at Texas and looks like a high first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With all that being said, getting an invite to the prestigious Manning Passing Academy is nothing to scoff at. Future Super Bowl champs have gone to the academy; a plethora of first-round NFL Draft picks have shown up to be guided under the tutelage of the Manning legends. Now Texas Tech's own Behren Morton has received an invite to the elite academy.
When you consider the camp only sends invites out to roughly 40-50 college quarterbacks from all levels of the collegiate ranks, you see how truly limited this academy is. With Morton set to lead a hungry and talented Red Raiders football team in the 2025-26 season, any help is welcome from the Tech coaching perspective. The Red Raiders have been talked about as potential Big 12 contenders and maybe even a dark horse contender for the National Championship. In order to do that, the most important position in football, the quarterback spot, has to be locked in. Spending time with the Mannings and their training staff will certainly elevate Morton just a bit more, and that may make a difference in a big game down the road.
