Texas Tech Red Raiders NIL Collective Has Raised A Staggering Number since 2022
It's no secret at this point that the Texas Tech Red Raiders have money, and they aren't afraid to use it either. Between the reported roster for 2025 costing over $25 million, from talented transfer acquisitions to retaining their developed players.
With eccentric boosters, including megabooster Cody Campbell, the Red Raiders are poised to continue their upward trend in recruiting. The Matador Club. The NIL Collective announced they have raised over $63 million since 2022, a mark they believe is the best in the country.
The staggering number, though, isn't the money raised; instead, it was reached by only 3,500 boosters, shockingly low considering the Red Raiders' alumni number.
Funding The Future
With the way college athletics has become as of late, boosters have become even more prominent, and the Red Raiders' success the past year is evidence of that. Prior to the imposed NIL "cap", GM James Blanchard took his shot and went into the portal, landing nearly every player on their board to strengthen their odds in the wide open Big 12 for 2025.
They haven't stopped their either, shocking the recruiting world after landing the number one offensive tackle in the country for the 2026 cycle. Joey McGuire wasn't done there either, landing one of the top five recruits in the 2027 class as well. Both players were swayed by well put together NIL packages, and believing in the Red Raiders program, and what they will build in the future.
With the $63 million raised by the collective and an average of $18,000 donated per member, sustained success starts with them, and with the current trend, they could see even more alumni get on board. While football has gotten the spotlight, Lubbock enjoys its success in basketball and hopes to be back in Omaha for baseball. With the way the Matador club has funded money, it seems poised to be a force.