Texas Tech shares top plays from all-time leading rusher Tahj Brooks (WATCH)

It's hard to say exactly where he'll land in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but there's no question that one team is going to get a real weapon with they select Tahj Brooks.
Following his five seasons in Lubbock, Brooks finished his career with 4,557 yards and 45 touchdowns on 879 carries. He also added 548 yards and 2 touchdowns on 102 receptions.
Books established himself as aRed Raider legend in 2024 by becoming the all-time leading rusher in program history. He became the only running back in program history with multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons (1,538 in 2023, 1,505 in 2024), and he also set the program record with a whopping 23 career games of 100 yards or more, including 19 in his final two seasons.
On the eve of the draft, Texas Tech shared some of Brooks' top plays from his time in Lubbock. Even with a loaded running back class in this year's draft, it's a pretty safe bet that he's on the draft board for a number of NFL teams.
