Trench Warfare: Texas Tech’s revamped defensive line ready to wreak havoc
If you are a fan of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, then it's no secret to you that their kryptonite has been the defensive side of the ball in recent memory, and that's been heightened by a lack of production on the defensive line.
Now, after revamping themselves with the ability to recruit players out of the transfer portal and at the high school level, the buzz in Lubbock seems to be coming from the defensive side of the ball, rather than the offensive side, unlike in the past.
Did Joey McGuire rebuild what was statistically his worst positional group last season into not just a strength, but one of the best groups in the entire Big 12?
David Bailey
All eyes are on Bailey, the projected starter at the edge position, and one of the most coveted pickups from the transfer portal last spring. Bailey is a senior from Stanford, where he posted numbers like 22 solo tackles, seven sacks, and five forced fumbles. Bailey is part of the All-Big 12 preseason team. With good use of his hands and good closing speed, he is going to be a nightmare for opposing linemen. He is also versatile enough to drop back into coverage if need be.
Lee Hunter
According to ESPN, Hunter is the second-ranked defensive tackle from the portal and the No. 20 portal prospect overall. Last season, Hunter had 19 solo tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss while recording one sack at UCF. Hunter has an amazing bull rushing ability and an excellent first punch against opposing linemen, and his size will help him take up some space to help against the run in the interior of the defensive line.
Skyler Gill-Howard
Gill-Howard is another frontrunner for the defensive tackle position. A senior transfer from Northern Illinois, where he finished with 27 solo tackles with eight tackles for loss, while recording five sacks in 2024. Gill-Howard is coming off his best collegiate season yet and looks to stay on that tear in West Texas.
Romello Height
Height is a senior transfer from Georgia Tech, where he led the team in tackles for loss. He made 54 total tackles in starting all 12 of Georgia Tech's games. He also forced two fumbles and had one interception in his lone season with his home state team. He is a great pass rusher who can be disruptive with his good use of his hands. He can drop back into coverage and is just as fast off the ball.
With no lack of depth either, with players such as A.J. Holmes Jr., Terrell Timon, Jayden Cofield, and Charles Ester III, there is a lot to be excited about regarding the new look defensive line for Joey McGuire's team.
Can a starting four of entirely transfers perform enough to generate pressure and halt the opposing offense's rushing attacks? Only time will tell.