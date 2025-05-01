USA Today releases latest 2025 Big 12 head coach rankings
Entering his fourth season in Lubbock, it's safe to say that the expectations are high for Texas Tech's Joey McGuire. Although he's achieved two 8-win seasons and three bowl game appearances so far, the Red Raider faithful have their sites set much higher in 2025.
The hype currently surrounding the Texas Tech football program is boosted by a massive spending spree in the transfer portal during the offseason, leading to the Red Raiders signing the top class in the country. That class consists of several former blue chip recruits, and a good portion of the newcomers were considered four-star transfers.
It's hard to say how it will all materialize in 2025, but there's no denying that Texas Tech has all of the pieces - at least on paper - to win the Big 12.
On Wednesday, USA Today released its latest Big 12 head coach rankings, and McGuire is currently sitting in the No. 6 spot. Here's what writer Jordan Mendoza had to say about McGuires place at No. 6.
6. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
Texas Tech has become a winning program in Big 12 play since McGuire took over the program, and he's shown glimpses of success with three consecutive seasons of at least seven wins. Now the real challenge is whether McGuire can get the Red Raiders over the hump to contend for their first conference title. He's been able to attract top transfers, so now is the time to match the potential.
That assessment from Mendoza is in line with pretty much every other assessment of McGuire and Texas Tech. While one of the most obvious goals each year is to win a conference championship, that is especially true this year for Texas Tech. The talent is there and the schedule is favorable, the only question is whether or not McGuire can capitalize.
Here's a look at Mendoza's entire Big 12 coaching rankings:
- Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
- Kalani Sitake, BYU
- Matt Campbell, Iowa State
- Chris Klieman, Kansas State
- Deion Sanders, Colorado
- Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
- Kyle Whittingham, Utah
- Sonny Dykes, TCU
- Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
- Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia
- Dave Aranda, Baylor
- Lance Leipold, Kansas
- Willie Fritz, Houston
- Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati
- Brent Brennan, Arizona
- Scott Frost, Central Florida
