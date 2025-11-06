'They'll Take the Challenge' — What Texas Tech, BYU Coaches Are Saying Ahead of the Critical Matchup
A top-10 matchup always has plenty at stake, but in Week 11, the contest between the No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1 in the Big 12) and the No. 7 BYU Cougars (8-0, 5-0) could have trickle-down effects that impact both the conference title game and the College Football Playoff.
"This is why you coach, man. This is awesome," said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire at the team's press conference on Monday, Nov. 3. "This is, you got an 8-0 team versus an 8-1 team, and I think it's one of those games that, man, you look at, it's what football is all about. It's going to be really physical."
The last time Texas Tech hosted a top-10 vs. top-10 bout at Jones AT&T Stadium was in the 2008 season; they played three straight top-10 opponents that year, winning both games at home and dropping one on the road.
The first and third games — a home win against Texas and a road loss against Oklahoma, respectively — were featured on "College GameDay," much like this week's heavyweight conference matchup. Seventeen years later, the Red Raiders make their return to the program, an honor not lost on McGuire as they look to improve on their all-time record when featured.
"There's a reason 'College GameDay' is here: it's the best game in the country. I think it's going to be the most physical game in the country," McGuire said.
"I think it's awesome for our students, that's what I think is really cool. I think it's great for our brand. I think it's great for our university. My job is to get this team ready to go play football and win a game. … But I will tell you this: it is really cool to walk out of the office last night and see students camping out because whenever they're my age, that's what they're going to remember."
As McGuire mentioned, though, his goal is to win, and that is where the team and coaching staff are focused. Texas Tech prepares for the challenge directly ahead, a sentiment shared by BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, who is ignoring the pressure of a top-10 showdown with College Football Playoff implications.
"I don't teach that," Sitake said during his press conference on Nov. 3. "I teach trying to get better fundamentally, and I know that it's out there and everything. Everybody talks about it. Me personally, I don't care about that. My job is to get these guys to play at their best every week. I think we've done enough to be 8-0 right now, but I still feel like there's a lot of room that we can improve."
With combined records of 16-1 (10-1 in conference play), there is a challenge ahead for both squads. The coaches on both sidelines showed their respect for one another, and the process to get ready for the game will be intense.
The Cougars are led offensively by Bear Bachmeier, the first true freshman in program history to start the team's season opener. He is known for his toughness and resilience, being able to execute an offense through the air and on the ground.
Among the Big 12 quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks, he ranks sixth in passing grade and third in rushing grade, according to PFF. He has thrown for 1,693 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions in eight games, adding 408 yards and nine scores on the ground.
Sporting the number 47, unusual for an athlete under center, he embodies the physicality of a position that would wear that number. There is concern that the Cougars' leading rusher, LJ Martin, will not be available for this week's contest, and Bachmeier is the type of athlete who can transform into whatever role the team needs.
"If it was a team that didn't have a dual-threat quarterback, I think that maybe it bothers him a little bit, but … their quarterback could go carry the ball 20-plus times and it wouldn't bother him one bit. I mean, he's a big physical guy, so I don't think it affects them a lot," McGuire said.
They complement their running game with a downfield passing attack. While they have not been able to consistently hit on deep passes, Bachmeier has speedy threats like Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston, the latter being a former state champion sprinter.
As well, Bachmeier has been at his best downfield up the middle — he is 11-for-16 between the numbers and 2-for-18 to the outside when throwing 20+ yards down the field.
"They run the ball really well throughout the football game," said Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood. "They're disciplined. They'll run it. They'll run it again. So you got to do a good job stopping the run the whole football game when they run it and trying to limit some of the down-the-field throws that they have."
Furthermore, one of the signature traits that BYU has exemplified is its ability to grind out dirty, close contests. They are 7-2 in one-score games since the start of the 2024 season and 9-1 when the total goes below 50.
"It is going to be a heavyweight fight on Saturday," McGuire said. "Kalani is one of the best coaches. What he's done at BYU, totally changing the narrative the last few years."
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders want to play high-scoring football and score in bunches to breeze past teams while dominating defensively.
This season, they have won every game by 23+ points while going 0-1 in one-score contests. Their one loss came against Arizona State, when Tech simultaneously had its lowest offensive output and highest points allowed.
"They're a complete team," Sitake said. "They can do a lot of different things, and they're very deep, and so you look at the talent, not a lot of drop off from [their starter to their backup]."
Sitake closed his press conference by giving compliments to Tech's standout defense, which has ranked at the top in most major statistical categories. The unit is led by the defensive line, though, one that Sitake respects.
"This is a different beast," Sitake said. "We've been able to see some really good D-lines along the way this year. This will be the best one, so it'll be a great matchup, and I'm excited for our guys. I'm excited for their opportunities to play at the biggest stage against the best."
That opportunity is met by the Red Raiders, who are ready to prove what kind of team they are.
"I think the mustache crew, led by Jacob Rodriguez, they'll take the challenge," McGuire said. "BYU is a plus-10 on turnover margin. We're a plus-eight. That is going to be a big part of the game."
